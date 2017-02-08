Her menagerie is not glass, but porcelain, and her imagination is unlimited. At the Gardiner Museum next week, the ceramicist Janet Macpherson unveils an intricate zoo that stands in for the complexities of Canadian identity – no standard beavers, moose or Canadian geese in sight. Instead, with Janet Macpherson: A Canadian Bestiary, the young Toronto-based artist has curiously fashioned slip-cast porcelain into hybrid creatures, often masked or swathed in a peculiar way. Some are strange and diminutive; others are true to life. The multimedia exhibition, commissioned to coincide with the Canadian sesquicentennial, comprises four installations that include sound design by Justin Haynes and Macpherson, and video projections by Renée Lear. As moments in the country’s history are revisited, the exhibit runs herd over common conceptions.

Janet Macpherson: A Canadian Bestiary, Feb. 16 to May 21 (the artist speaks on Feb. 14, 7 p.m.). $9 to $15. Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park, 416-586-8080 or gardinermuseum.on.ca.

