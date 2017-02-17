On the West Coast, in the rich and diverse world of First Nations art, the master carvers responsible for the totem poles and myriad other monumental works are usually men.

There are exceptions. And two exceptional women – trailblazing female First Nations artists who have carved their way into Canadian cultural history – are getting their due in two new exhibitions. Pioneering Kwakwaka’wakw carver Ellen Neel is being celebrated at a show in Victoria, 50 years after her death. And Musqueam artist Susan Point has a comprehensive, magnificent solo show opening at the Vancouver Art Gallery this weekend.

It wasn’t planned, but having these two shows mounted at the same time on the West Coast is notable and meaningful. “As we have come to recognize indigenous art more, the emphasis has been largely on men. And I think it’s really important that we call forward the names of indigenous women,” said Carolyn Butler Palmer, the curator of the exhibition Ellen Neel: The First Woman Totem Pole Carver.

Eagle Design by artist Ellen Neel. Royal BC Museum and Archives

The name of the Neel show, at the University of Victoria’s Legacy Art Gallery Downtown, is intentionally provocative, its organizers say. It’s meant to draw out other stories of female indigenous carvers who would have been forced to work underground, along with their male counterparts, during the dark years of the potlatch ban.

“It’s really a colonial idea that our women didn’t carve. Our women have always carved,” said Lou-ann Neel, the carver’s granddaughter and an advising curator for the exhibition. “I’ve already heard a few people say, ‘Well, you know, our grandmother was also a carver.’ Good, I want to hear about her. Let’s talk about her, too. Because all of our communities need these role models to come from the last couple of generations and encourage our young girls and women to pursue the arts, too.”

Neel was born in Alert Bay, B.C., in 1916 and died in 1966 – the exhibition commemorates both the 100th anniversary of her birth and the 50th anniversary of her death. Her grandfather Charlie James taught her to carve, and both artists have totem poles at Stanley Park (although the one by James deteriorated, so a replica carved by Tony Hunt was installed instead).

Neel moved to Vancouver in 1943 with her husband. When he became ill, feeding their large family fell to Neel. Her art became the family’s bread and butter.

She eventually set up shop in an old military bunker in Stanley Park, the Totem Arts Shop. There, she taught her children the craft and put them to work in what became a family enterprise.

Ellen Neel also designed Totemware ceramics. Holly Cecil

She was an early and strong believer in bringing traditional design into contemporary clothing and objects and saw the potential of the commercial application of First Nations art.

“I believe it can be used with stunning effect on tapestry, textiles, sportswear and in jewellery. Small pieces of furniture lend themselves admirably to the Indian designs,” Neel said in a speech at the B.C. Arts and Welfare Society Conference at the University of British Columbia in 1948.

In addition to monumental and mid-sized totem poles, she turned out small ones, masks and other decorative and useful items – coasters, placemats, ashtrays – that catered to the tourist trade. She was commissioned by the Royal Albert china company to create Totem Ware ceramics and made wearable art such as scarves, bags and blouses.

She also designed the famous Totemland Pole, a commission from a tourism organization, and made hundreds of them. They were awarded to employees of the year and given to visiting dignitaries, dispatched around the globe in suitcases belonging to the likes of Katharine Hepburn and Bob Hope.

“My uncle Bob used to say,” said Lou-ann Neel, “and he’d say it every time I went to see him: ‘I really think people should get up and face the sun every morning and thank God for Ellen Neel. Because she’s the one who made it possible for them to go to market with their products.’”

The show, in an intimate space, features a variety of items, including her final work: a pair of clip-on earrings (now made into a brooch and pendant) that she made in the hospital.

Ellen Neel’s ͞The Wonderbird͟ pole, made in 1953, carved and painted from red cedar. Holly Cecil

Probably the most unusual item in the show is a work she created for the White Spot restaurant chain: a totem pole topped not by a thunderbird, but a white rooster with outstretched feathers. The Wonderbird Totem, made in 1953, was first installed at a White Spot restaurant (it’s now at company headquarters), and its image appeared on menus, along with the legend of the Wonderbird, which Neel also wrote. “In the beginning, the men of the Pacific Coast were born men and the totems were brown totems made of brown wood. With the coming of the white men came other white things also and among these white things was a white rooster,” it begins.

The show also features works by Neel’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including two remarkable masks by grandson David A. Neel, Mask of Ellen Neel (1990) and Mask of the Injustice System (1991). He is also an advising curator for the show and has said the thing he remembers most clearly about his grandmother is that she smelled of cedar.

“She made art and that was really important. But what she also made was this living legacy that continues on for … generations,” said Butler Palmer, the Williams Legacy Chair at the department of art history and visual studies at UVic. “She resonates in the descendants across generations and in their work across generations.”

Susan Point did not start making art until well into adulthood. She was 28 in 1981 when she signed up for a course at Vancouver Community College while on maternity leave from her position as a legal secretary with a First Nations organization. What she thought could turn into a hobby became a calling, awakening in her an intense desire to know more about Coast Salish art.

From the Susan Point exhibition. Vancouver Art Gallery

She met with family members and visited and wrote to museums in those preInternet days. “I wanted to understand – wow, we have our own art style?” she said in an interview with The Globe and Mail last week.

In April of that same year, sitting at her kitchen table, Point made her first print. Salmon is one of the more than 130 works in Susan Point: Spindle Whorl, which opened over the weekend at the Vancouver Art Gallery. It’s the largest exhibition of her work and her first solo show in British Columbia since 1986.

“We felt it was important if we were going to do another solo First Nations exhibition, how about doing a woman?” co-curator Ian Thom said. “She is for all practical purposes the person that reinvented Coast Salish art.”

From the Susan Point exhibition. Vancouver Art Gallery

Point was able to quit her job when she began carving. “Getting into wood in 1990 was a challenge because not many women were carving on a large scale,” she said. She learned the basics, and her attraction to the medium was instant. “I love working in cedar because it’s meditative and I love the smell.”

Still, she expanded to other materials. She is considered the first Northwest Coast artist to work in glass and one of the first to work in resin.

“She had so much going against her,” Thom said. “A., she was Musqueam, where there wasn’t a huge Musqueam carving tradition that was available to look at. B., she was a woman. And C., she came to this relatively late in her life. She didn’t start when she was 12. What we hope the show will reveal is just the incredible range of activity that she’s done and her willingness to constantly reinvent herself.”

Despite her late start, Point’s achievements are phenomenal. While Neel was able to feed her family – and gain some recognition at the time – with the work she churned out, Point, 50 years later, has achieved unimaginable commercial success and art-world fame.