Did you know that Pride Toronto’s first official get-together was a quaint picnic at Hanlan’s Point on Aug. 1, 1971? Were you aware that in the mid-1960s the young North York alderman Paul Godfrey was positively Rob Ford-ian (answering at least a dozen phone calls a day from constituents) and obsessed with the horrors of suburban drive-in restaurants? And did you ever hear about the old glue factory near the Don River that was a such a stinky business that people complained for years about the smell? It was truly offal. If you didn’t know about those Hogtown historical highlights, it’s possible you’re not aware of the Torontoist website, a winner at this year’s Heritage Toronto Awards.

The annual event recognizes “outstanding contributions in the promotion and conservation of Toronto’s history and heritage by professionals and volunteers.”

The Torontoist article by David Wencer on the 19th-century glue factory won the award of excellence in the short publication category, while Erica Lenti and Samira Mohyeddin received an honourable mention for their Torontoist piece on Pride’s political history.

Three other Torontoist articles, including the fantastic early history of the earnest public servant Godfrey, had been nominated. The awards ceremony was held at the Isabel Bader Theatre on Tuesday. Did you know that philanthropist-to-be Alfred Bader’s courtship of future wife Isabel involved some 400 love letters?

