Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Actor and comedian Steve Martin, who is guest curator of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts devoted to Canadian modernist Lawren Harris, stands next to Harris's "Mountain Forms" painting during a gallery preview at the museum in Boston, Friday, March 11, 2016. "The Idea of North: The Paintings of Lawren Harris" runs through June 12. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)
Actor and comedian Steve Martin, who is guest curator of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts devoted to Canadian modernist Lawren Harris, stands next to Harris's "Mountain Forms" painting during a gallery preview at the museum in Boston, Friday, March 11, 2016. "The Idea of North: The Paintings of Lawren Harris" runs through June 12. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Lawren Harris ‘Mountain Forms’ painting sells for record $9.5-million Add to ...

Lauren La Rose

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Lawren Harris painting “Mountain Forms” has set a new Canadian art record selling for $9.5-million at auction in Toronto. Heffel Fine Art Auction House had estimated the 1926 oil canvas could fetch between $3-million and $5-million.

Last fall, “Mountain and Glacier” set a new high for a Harris painting when it sold for $4.6-million. The sale of the Harris piece has shattered the record set in 2002 when Paul Kane’s 1845 oil canvas “Scene in the Northwest – Portrait” sold for just over $5-million, after including the buyer’s premium.

Wednesday’s sale of “Mountain Forms,” which depicts Mount Ishbel in the Sawback Range in the Rocky Mountains, includes an 18 per cent buyer’s premium.

The Harris painting was one of the works featured in an exhibit of the late landscape artist that was co-curated by American actor-comedian Steve Martin.

The exhibit was presented at the Art Gallery of Ontario earlier this year, as well as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog