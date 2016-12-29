Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The ROM's exhibit on glass sculptor Dale Chihuly features eleven separate glass art pieces, including Persian Ceiling a brightly coloured Persian dominate, arraged in layers over plate glass creating a kaleidoscopic effect. (Glenn Lowson for The Globe and Mail)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As a year comes to an end, so, too, do some of the major exhibits around town. One of them is CHIHULY, billed by the Royal Ontario Museum as the first-ever showcase of large-scale works bearing the name of American glass sculptor Dale Chihuly in a major public institution in Toronto. The final attendance numbers are not yet in, but ROM has unofficially certified the exhibit as “instagrammable,” based on its generation of nearly 14,000 visitors’ images shared via social media. The ticketed CHIHULY closes on Jan. 8, leaving just a little more than a week to enjoy the splendour in the glass.

