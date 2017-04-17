The Evidence Room, created at the University of Waterloo, will take visitors inside the Nazis’ simple and obscene killing machine
Interior perspective of The Evidence Room with models of Auschwitz gas column, gas hatch and gastight door.
(Siobhan Allman)
Interior perspective of The Evidence Room with plaster casts and models of Auschwitz gas column and gastight hatch.
(Fred Hunsberger)
Cast of section of Crematorium 2.
(Fred Hunsberger)
The hemispherical grid protecting the peephole on the inside of the model of a gastight door.
(Siobhan Allman)
Front Sectional Elevation of The Evidence Room. Render and Model by Siobhan Allman, Anna Longrigg, Donald McKay, Michael Nugent, Nicole Ratajczak, Alexandru Vilcu.
Cast of SS Guard Gas Mask.
(Fred Hunsberger)
Anna Beznogova and Anna Longrigg prepare a mold for casting.
(Piper Bernbaum)
Piper Bernbaum and Anna Longrigg touch up paint on the model of the Auschwitz Gas Column in Venice.
(Siobhan Allman)
Bradley Paddock measures to cut mock-up gas chamber door to size.
(Fred Hunsberger)