The Scotiabank Photography Award finalists, left to right: Raymonde April, Donigan Cumming and Shelley Niro. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

And then there were three.

The finalists for this year’s Scotiabank Photography Award, Canada’s largest annual peer-nominated and peer-reviewed photography award, are Montreal’s Raymonde April, an innovator in what the art-world illuminati call “auto-fiction”; fellow Montrealer Donigan Cumming, whose 2015 picture book Kerr’s Suitcase explored the myth of the artist who dreams of a life in photography; and Shelley Niro, a Mohawk visual artist from Brantford, Ont., hailed for her sensitivity, humour and stereotype-smashing photographs of Native American women.

The winner of the final prize will be revealed on May 9.

