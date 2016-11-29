Germany-based photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg is the winner of the $50,000 Aimia/AGO Photography Prize for 2016.

Schulz-Dornburg received the international honour on Tuesday evening at a ceremony at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto. She prevailed, via public vote, over three other finalists – Canadian Elizabeth Zvonar, American Talia Chetrit and France’s Jimmy Robert – named in late June by an international three-person jury.

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Schulz-Dornburg’s work explores the political importance of architecture around the world.

Honouring excellence in contemporary photography and photo-based art, the Aimia/AGO is believed to be the only major international art prize selected by public vote. An exhibition of Schulz-Dornburg’s work, and her fellow finalists, continues at the AGO through Jan. 1, 2017.