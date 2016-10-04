Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Architect Bing Thom has died at age 75. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
VANCOUVER — The Canadian Press

Bing Thom, a Vancouver-based architect whose work transformed communities around the world, has died at the age of 75.

A statement from his wife Bonnie says Thom was in robust health but died of a brain aneurysm today in a hospital in Hong Kong, where he was born.

The statement says his life’s work culminated in the Xiqu theatre in Hong Kong, a modern home for Chinese opera.

Thom was also behind the Central City project with Simon Fraser University that transformed the downtown core in Surrey, B.C., the Mead Centre for American Theater in Washington, D.C., and the Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas.

His wife says Thom believed architecture transcends a building to shine its light onto its surroundings.

Bing Thom Architects offices are located in Vancouver, Washington, D.C. and Hong Kong, and the statement says Thom was happy that people working at his firm also pursued his adventure of “building beyond buildings.”

