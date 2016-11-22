Allied producer supports Pitt, despite lack of movie promotion Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Allied producer supports Pitt, despite lack of movie promotion
Nov. 22 2016
Producer Graham King and director Robert Zemeckis talk about the difficulty of promoting war movie Allied with star Brad Pitt limiting press opportunities
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Producer Graham King and director Robert Zemeckis talk about the difficulty of promoting war movie Allied with star Brad Pitt limiting press opportunities