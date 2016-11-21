Music AMA stars celebrate legalized pot in California Add to ...
Nov. 21 2016
On the red carpet at the AMAs, stars including Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Ty Dolla $ign and Diplo discuss the legalization of recreational marijuana in California.
