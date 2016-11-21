Japan Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once Add to ...
Video: Ambidextrous artist paints two portraits at once
Nov. 21 2016
Toru, a Japanese artist who is ambidextrous, shows his skills in a time-lapse video by drawing two pictures at the same time.
