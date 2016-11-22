Music Ancient Lebanese ruins lit up for singer Fairouz Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ancient Lebanese ruins lit up for singer Fairouz
Nov. 22 2016
Fairouz, one of the most renowned singers in the Arab world, is celebrated in her home country Lebanon as the ancient ruins of Baalbeck are lit up to mark her 81st birthday and the anniversary of her first ever live performance.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Fairouz, one of the most renowned singers in the Arab world, is celebrated in her home country Lebanon as the ancient ruins of Baalbeck are lit up to mark her 81st birthday and the anniversary of her first ever live performance.