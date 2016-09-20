Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt
Sep. 20 2016
An attorney for Angelina Jolie confirms the Hollywood actress has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt. Linda So reports
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
An attorney for Angelina Jolie confirms the Hollywood actress has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt. Linda So reports