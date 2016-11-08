Madeleine Thien calls Giller win an 'unexpected gift' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Madeleine Thien calls Giller win an 'unexpected gift'
Nov. 08 2016
Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize Monday, took the Governor-General’s Literary Award last month, and was also a finalist for the Man Booker Prize
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize Monday, took the Governor-General’s Literary Award last month, and was also a finalist for the Man Booker Prize