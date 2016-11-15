Entertainment Bono, Stefani recognized at Glamour Awards Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Bono, Stefani recognized at Glamour Awards
Nov. 15 2016
Bono and Gwen Stefani were honored at Glamour magazine's Women of The Year Awards in Los Angeles, which also featured a star-studded tribute to Hillary Clinton.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Bono and Gwen Stefani were honored at Glamour magazine's Women of The Year Awards in Los Angeles, which also featured a star-studded tribute to Hillary Clinton.