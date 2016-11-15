Iraq A splash of colour in the streets of war-torn Baghdad Add to ...
Video: A splash of colour in the streets of war-torn Baghdad
Nov. 15 2016
A group of volunteers are adding some color to the war-ravaged Iraqi capital by painting on concrete walls built after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
