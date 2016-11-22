Film Deepa Mehta hopes 'Anatomy of Violence' starts conversation on sexual assault Add to ...
Video: Deepa Mehta hopes 'Anatomy of Violence' starts conversation on sexual assault
Nov. 22 2016
Deepa Mehta says her latest film was spurred by the 2012 gang rape of a woman on a New Delhi bus. The Canadian director says she hopes "Anatomy of Violence" starts a dialogue about society being "complicit" in sexual assaults.
