Video: Florence Henderson, star of 'The Brady Bunch,' dies at 82
Nov. 25 2016
Actress Florence Henderson died on Thursday at the age of 82. Henderson played many roles in her decades-long career, but is best known as Carol Brady, the mom from The Brady Bunch.
