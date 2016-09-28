Honoured at Stratford Festival gala, Gordon Pinsent offers advice for struggling artists Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Honoured at Stratford Festival gala, Gordon Pinsent offers advice for struggling artists Sep. 28 2016 EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Sep. 28 2016 Articles Related to this Story Who is playing whom at Stratford next year Gordon Pinsent comes into focus at TIFF with new doc Super Channel’s financial woes expose fragility of film funding in Canada