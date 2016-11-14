Film Jackie Chan overwhelmed by honorary Academy Award Add to ...
Video: Jackie Chan overwhelmed by honorary Academy Award
Nov. 14 2016
Film legend Jackie Chan receives an honorary Oscar, saying "finally somebody did know what I'm doing all those years."
