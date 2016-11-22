Music Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion, cancels rest of U.S. tour Add to ...
Video: Kanye West hospitalized for exhaustion, cancels rest of U.S. tour
Nov. 22 2016
Rapper Kanye West is reported to be in hospital in Los Angeles suffering from exhaustion after cancelling the rest of his U.S. tour. Paul Chapman reports.
Show Description
