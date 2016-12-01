Music Kanye West reportedly released from hospital after exhaustion issue Add to ...
Video: Kanye West reportedly released from hospital after exhaustion issue
Dec. 01 2016
According to reports, musician Kanye West has been released from hospital after being allegedly admitted for exhaustion. Francis Maguire reports.
