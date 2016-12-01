Music John Legend says he was moved to tears when singing for his daughter Add to ...
Video: John Legend says he was moved to tears when singing for his daughter
Dec. 01 2016
John Legend’s favorite track off his new album was written for a very special lady: His 7-month-old daughter, Luna. His fifth studio album, 'Darkness and Light,' goes on sale Friday, Dec. 2.
