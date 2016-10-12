Meryl Streep pays glowing homage to Michelle Obama at the White House Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Meryl Streep pays glowing homage to Michelle Obama at the White House
Oct. 12 2016
Meryl Streep joins Michelle Obama at the White House to present documentary, "We Will Rise." (Oct. 12)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Meryl Streep joins Michelle Obama at the White House to present documentary, "We Will Rise." (Oct. 12)