How 'Marathon of Hope: The Musical' gives fresh insight into Terry Fox's life Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: How 'Marathon of Hope: The Musical' gives fresh insight into Terry Fox's life
Oct. 03 2016
Nathan Carroll says he has learned a lot about the Canadian icon while researching for the role
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Nathan Carroll says he has learned a lot about the Canadian icon while researching for the role