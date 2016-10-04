How two Toronto artists got their creations showcased on 'The Mindy Project' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: How two Toronto artists got their creations showcased on 'The Mindy Project'
Oct. 04 2016
Prints by Babbu the Painter and Hatecopy will decorate the set on this season of popular sitcom
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Prints by Babbu the Painter and Hatecopy will decorate the set on this season of popular sitcom