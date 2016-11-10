Arts Video 'Transparent' star on trans community underrepresented in entertainment Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: 'Transparent' star on trans community underrepresented in entertainment
Nov. 10 2016
Amy Landecker urges more roles for transgender people in front of and behind the camera.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Amy Landecker urges more roles for transgender people in front of and behind the camera.