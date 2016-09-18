Regina-native Tatiana Maslany won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama on Sunday for her performances in the sci-fi series “Orphan Black.”

Maslany appeared shocked as she accepted the award and thanked the show’s creators for “this incredible dream job.”

She also said she felt “so lucky to be on a show that puts women at the centre.”

Maslany, often regarded as one of the hardest-working women in TV, plays multiple clones with varying personalities and accents in “Orphan Black.”

It was her second Emmy nomination for her work on the Toronto-shot show, which airs on Space and BBC America.

The sci-fi thriller recently aired its fourth season and the next season will be its final one.

This Emmy win comes after a big year in which she not only had to play new clones, she also took on several other projects – from “BoJack Horseman” to “Robot Chicken” and the film “Two Lovers and a Bear.”

“I felt really creatively stimulated this year,” said Maslany in a recent interview. “The two movies I got to do over the hiatus before the fourth season were really near and dear to my heart and just reignited my excitement about acting and gave me a new perspective.

“I got to work with amazing actors and directors and that stuff just opens your mind. So as tired as I was, I guess I felt really rejuvenated and ready to play more in ‘Orphan Black.’”

