2017 Oscars: Your guide to the nominees, and what The Globe thought of them

The highlights
- The list of Oscar nominees, released Jan. 24, included a notably more diverse list of performers and filmmakers, including director Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age story Moonlight and Viola Davis’ performance in Fences. The Academy Awards have faced allegations of systemic racism through the #OscarsSoWhite campaign because there were two consecutive years in which all the acting nominees were white.
- La La Land, a musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, leads the way with 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations all time. We spoke with both Ms. Stone and Mr. Gosling, who is Canadian, about acting in La La Land.
- Moonlight and Arrival tied for second with eight nominations each.
- Three of the five films nominated in the category of best animated short were helmed by Canadians. The Globe’s Simon Houpt looks at how the Oscar-nominated Canadian animators represent snapshot of changing industry.
- Denis Villeneuve, hailing from Quebec, was nominated for best director for the sci-fi movie Arrival. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly spoke with Mr. Villeneuve recently about his career and what comes next.
- In a controversial decision Mel Gibson was nominated for best director for his war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Mr. Gibson has been known for incidents involving domestic violence, homophobia, racism, and anti-semitism throughout his career. The Globe’s Barry Hertz looked at Mr. Gibson’s return to the Hollywood spotlight.
- Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards show for the first time. He’s previously hosted other awards shows such as the Emmy’s and the ESPY’s.
The nominees, and The Globe’s reviews
Best picture
- Manchester by the Sea
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- Lion
- Arrival
- Hell or High Water
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Hacksaw Ridge
Best director
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best actress
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best actor
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Best supporting actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best original screenplay
Best adapted screenplay
Best animated feature film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Best foreign language film
- Land of Mine, Denmark
- A Man Called Ove, Sweden
- The Salesman, Iran
- Tanna, Australia
- Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best live action short film
- Ennemis Interieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Best animated short film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Best documentary - feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Best documentary - short subject
- 4.1 Miles
- Extremis
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Best original song
- Audition (La La Land)
- Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
- City of Stars (La La Land)
- The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
- How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best original score
Best sound editing
Best sound mixing
Best production design
Best cinematography
Best makeup and hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Best costume design
Best film editing
Best visual effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL