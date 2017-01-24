Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

2017 OSCARS

2017 Oscars: Your guide to the nominees, and what The Globe thought of them

The 89th Academy Awards are being held on Sunday, Feb. 26. Nominees for all the major awards have been announced. Here’s what you need to know

Last updated:

The highlights

  • The list of Oscar nominees, released Jan. 24, included a notably more diverse list of performers and filmmakers, including director Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age story Moonlight and Viola Davis’ performance in Fences. The Academy Awards have faced allegations of systemic racism through the #OscarsSoWhite campaign because there were two consecutive years in which all the acting nominees were white.
  • La La Land, a musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, leads the way with 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations all time. We spoke with both Ms. Stone and Mr. Gosling, who is Canadian, about acting in La La Land.
  • Moonlight and Arrival tied for second with eight nominations each.
  • Three of the five films nominated in the category of best animated short were helmed by Canadians. The Globe’s Simon Houpt looks at how the Oscar-nominated Canadian animators represent snapshot of changing industry.
  • Denis Villeneuve, hailing from Quebec, was nominated for best director for the sci-fi movie Arrival. The Globe’s Cathal Kelly spoke with Mr. Villeneuve recently about his career and what comes next.
  • In a controversial decision Mel Gibson was nominated for best director for his war drama Hacksaw Ridge. Mr. Gibson has been known for incidents involving domestic violence, homophobia, racism, and anti-semitism throughout his career. The Globe’s Barry Hertz looked at Mr. Gibson’s return to the Hollywood spotlight.
  • Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards show for the first time. He’s previously hosted other awards shows such as the Emmy’s and the ESPY’s.

The nominees, and The Globe’s reviews


Best picture

Best director

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from La La Land. Both Mr. Gosling and Ms. Stone were nominated for best actor and best actress, respectively.

Best actress

Best actor

Best supporting actress

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali and Jaden Piner in Moonlight (2016). Mr. Ali was nominated for best supporting actor while Moonlight received eight nominations overall.

Best original screenplay

Best adapted screenplay

Best animated feature film

Best foreign language film

  • Land of Mine, Denmark
  • A Man Called Ove, Sweden
  • The Salesman, Iran
  • Tanna, Australia
  • Toni Erdmann, Germany

Blind Vaysha, nominated for best animated short film, is about a girl who is unable to live in the present because she is born with one eye that can see the future and one eye that can see the past.

Best live action short film

  • Ennemis Interieurs
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

Best animated short film

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Best documentary - feature

Best documentary - short subject

  • 4.1 Miles
  • Extremis
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Natalie Portman plays Jackie Kennedy in the film Jackie. The movie was nominated for three Oscars, incuding best original score.

Best original song

  • Audition (La La Land)
  • Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
  • City of Stars (La La Land)
  • The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
  • How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best original score

Best sound editing

Best sound mixing

Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly and Amy Adams as Louise Banks in Arrival. The movie was nominated for eight Oscars.

Best production design

Best cinematography

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best costume design

Best film editing

Best visual effects

Barry Hertz: Judgement day comes to Hollywood with the 2017 Oscar nominations Once the dust settles, though, this year’s Oscar nominations should hopefully set a template for a new kind of Academy tradition: one in which performers too often dismissed by their contemporaries are not only recognized, but celebrated. Ideally, for generations to come.


