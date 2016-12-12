It was a tale of two Ryans during Monday’s Golden Globe nominations announcement, with Canadians Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds both making the cut in the same category.

Gosling of London, Ont., got a nod for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy — for his starring role in “La La Land.” He plays a jazz musician alongside Emma Stone as a struggling actress in the dreamy film by Damien Chazelle.

“La La Land” got a leading seven nominations, followed by Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” with six nods.

Reynolds, who hails from Vancouver, was nominated for playing a crass superhero in the Marvel comedy “Deadpool.” He stars as a mercenary who goes through a rogue medical experiment that cures his cancer but leaves him disfigured.

“Thank you, Golden Globes!” Reynolds said in a posting on his Twitter account Monday. “As we speak, the entire ‘Deadpool’ team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

On Sunday, Reynolds won a Critics’ Choice Award for best actor in a comedy for his role in the Vancouver-shot film. He also received Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year Award at the show, an honour he dedicated to Toronto’s SickKids Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The aliens-have-landed drama “Arrival,” by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, scored Golden Globe nods for star Amy Adams and composer Johann Johannsson. But Villeneuve himself was not honoured.

Regina-born “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, who got a Golden Globe nomination in 2014, also failed to make the list this year.

And Montreal director Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” which is Canada’s submission in the best foreign-language film category at the Oscars, did not get a nomination.

Last year’s Canadian Golden Globe nominees included the Irish-Canadian film “Room,” which was up for best picture and best screenwriter for London, Ont.-based author Emma Donoghue.

The 74th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key film nominations.

BEST DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson “Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” - Trolls

“City of Stars” - La La Land

“Faith” - Sing

“Gold” - Gold

“How Far I”ll Go” - Moana

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Divines France

Elle France

Neruda Chile

The Salesman Iran/France

Toni Erdman Germany

