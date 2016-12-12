It was a tale of two Ryans during Monday’s Golden Globe nominations announcement, with Canadians Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds both making the cut in the same category.
Gosling of London, Ont., got a nod for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy — for his starring role in “La La Land.” He plays a jazz musician alongside Emma Stone as a struggling actress in the dreamy film by Damien Chazelle.
“La La Land” got a leading seven nominations, followed by Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” with six nods.
Reynolds, who hails from Vancouver, was nominated for playing a crass superhero in the Marvel comedy “Deadpool.” He stars as a mercenary who goes through a rogue medical experiment that cures his cancer but leaves him disfigured.
“Thank you, Golden Globes!” Reynolds said in a posting on his Twitter account Monday. “As we speak, the entire ‘Deadpool’ team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”
On Sunday, Reynolds won a Critics’ Choice Award for best actor in a comedy for his role in the Vancouver-shot film. He also received Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year Award at the show, an honour he dedicated to Toronto’s SickKids Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The aliens-have-landed drama “Arrival,” by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, scored Golden Globe nods for star Amy Adams and composer Johann Johannsson. But Villeneuve himself was not honoured.
Regina-born “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, who got a Golden Globe nomination in 2014, also failed to make the list this year.
And Montreal director Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” which is Canada’s submission in the best foreign-language film category at the Oscars, did not get a nomination.
Last year’s Canadian Golden Globe nominees included the Irish-Canadian film “Room,” which was up for best picture and best screenwriter for London, Ont.-based author Emma Donoghue.
The 74th annual Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key film nominations.
BEST DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson “Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” - Trolls
“City of Stars” - La La Land
“Faith” - Sing
“Gold” - Gold
“How Far I”ll Go” - Moana
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Divines France
Elle France
Neruda Chile
The Salesman Iran/France
Toni Erdman Germany