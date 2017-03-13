Canadian Press photographer Chris Young reveals the unguarded moments backstage where directors, actors, presenters and winners come together.
Howie Mandel prepares backstage to begin the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Dave Chapelle (centre) chats to Arisa Cox (centre right) Kardinal Offishall (right.)
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Academy Chair Marty Katz (centre left) chats with Director Atom Egoyan as they watch the show via a monitor.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Adrian Holmes walks off stage after winning the award for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Tatiana Maslany walks off stage after winning best lead actress in a dramatic role.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Cast members of 'Letterkenny' embrace backstage after winning best TV comedy series.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Rick Mercer prepares backstage before presenting an award.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Dave Chappelle (centre right) shares a joke with Kardinal Offishall (left) Sangita Patel (second left) Adrian Holmes (centre left) and Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly (right.)
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Alexandre Dostie, Hany Ouichou, Gabrielle Tougas-Fréchette, winners of the Best Short Drama for Mutants celebrate backstage.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Jason Priestley and Penny Oleksiak wait in the wings to present an award.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Christopher Plummer holds his lifetime achievement award.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Arisa Cox and Catherine O'Hara pose for a photo backstage.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)