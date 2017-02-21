Celebrated author Emma Donoghue is making her first foray into children’s literature.

The award-winning London, Ont.-based writer behind the bestseller “Room” is publishing her debut novel for younger readers this spring.

“The Lotterys Plus One” is billed as the first title in a series about a “large, multicultural, diverse and boisterous family” based in Toronto who has won the lottery.

The book is slated for release on March 28.

Donoughe’s latest work follows the release of her acclaimed novel “The Wonder,” which was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize last fall.

A stage adaptation of “Room” will open in the U.K. in May.

Report Typo/Error