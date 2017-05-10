The trophy case belonging to Robert Sawyer sags lower. It was announced this week that the internationally acclaimed science-fiction author is the recipient of this year’s MARTY Award for Lifetime Achievement, annually handed out by the Mississauga Arts Council. The trophy represents one more honour for the Ottawa-born resident of Mississauga, Ont., one of only eight writers to have won all three of the world’s top science-fiction awards for the best novel of the year: the Hugo, the Nebula, and the John W. Campbell Memorial Award. Sawyer, whose most recent work is 2016’s Quantum Night, will be feted at the MARTY Awards gala on May 18 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.Report Typo/Error
