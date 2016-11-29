Growing up in the age of Pixar, few things stressed me out more than the idea that all inanimate objects were sentient. If my toys had an inner life, what did they think about me? This new book is set to reassure the anxious, overthinking child. Frederick Douglass Elementary is a brand new school, and is nervous about meeting the schoolchildren. (Yes, the school is anthropomorphized.) When the kids show up, the school is excited to finally have a purpose – until it hears them talking about him. The kids hate school and don’t want to be there. The school in turns resents them, suffering a totally understandable existential crisis in the process. But soon the school starts to listen in on classes and decides that, even if there are bad parts in its day, being a place where children come together to learn and play isn’t such a bad thing. It will be a favourite for kindergarten teachers looking for a read-aloud story to win over a new class on the first day back.

Report Typo/Error