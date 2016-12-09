One of the most memorable editorial comments I’ve ever received came from the wonderful, superbly talented Melanie Little: “Your female characters don’t have bodies.” Or something to that effect.

Her point was that, as a man, I seemed innately able to incarnate my fictional male characters – but the women were basically formless columns of thought and feeling drifting from one page to the next.

Part of that failure came from a wariness of describing women’s bodies as too many men have in the past – i.e., mammographically – and as such I avoided thinking about their physicality altogether. (A friend recently admitted to me that in her own writing she has more than once portrayed male desire as “that old familiar stiffening in the loins.”) Anyway, it was something to think about – and something that’s informed my reading ever since.

While debate rages over cultural appropriation in literature, I’m interested in the corporeal kind. When it comes to the Other, novelists operate mostly from observation, but watching isn’t the same as living. How, then, might a female writer create a male character who inhabits space as believably as he inhabits his own thoughts? And even more simply: Can a short-statured author convey what it’s like to be tall? With that in mind, not only is Yoko Tawada’s new novel about polar bears, it’s also the most explicitly physical (and physically explicit) of her books.

Tawada’s other novel available in English, The Naked Eye, is more concerned with disembodiment, alternating between voyeurism (per the narrator’s obsession with the films of Catherine Deneuve) and cultural estrangement; even the sex scenes feel detached. Carnal experiences are common enough in her short stories, such as the relations between the main character and her quasi-canine companion in The Bridegroom was Dog, but her protagonists more frequently suffer physical and psychological alienation: “My guidebook,” claims the narrator of The Talisman, “says that in Europe you should never ask people you don’t yet know very well anything related to their bodies or religion.”

Memoirs of a Polar Bear seems like a response to that prohibition, delving intimately into the physical experiences of its ursine characters. “Someone tickled me behind my ears, under my arms,” the novel begins. “Then I lifted my rump to the sky and slid my head below my belly [and] opened my anus to the cosmos and felt it in my bowels.” This, keep in mind, is an animal talking, albeit one who eventually enjoys success as a prominent literary figure in Eastern Europe.

One of Tawada’s other preoccupations is language. The author herself lives in Berlin and writes in German as well as her native Japanese. The Naked Eye was in fact drafted in both languages, and her essay Portrait of a Tongue, adapted for Anglophone readers in a book-length “experimental translation” by Chantal Wright, studies the linguistic and cultural irreconcilabilities between German, English and Japanese. In Tawada’s books, which tend to feature characters struggling to be understood and understand themselves, words are the base units of self-assertion and articulation, as well as a means to bewilder, obfuscate and evoke gaps between signifier and meaning.

Memoirs of a Polar Bear twines these ideas with physicality to examine themes of agency and power, as the novel’s three generations of polar bears all have their bodies – and voices – co-opted as tools for human entertainment. The memoirist’s first publication is released without her knowledge under an alternate title, “Thunderous Applause for My Tears,” concocted by a manipulative editor. “‘You know perfectly well that it is part of my physical constitution to be incapable of tears,’” she protests. “‘Why the inane title?’”

The novel’s second section focuses on Tosca, a circus performer, who has asked her trainer, Barbara, to write her life story. As animal and human grow closer, developing an act they name “The Kiss of Death,” the two perspectives bleed together, and Canadian readers might detect a metaphysical echo of Marian Engel’s Bear in their erotic mingling of body and spirit: “Are you planning to come inside me?” Barbara worries, confessing her inadequacies as ghostwriter, before the scene ends with harmony: “We laughed with one voice.”

In the final section, the zoo-dwelling Knut evolves, through language, from an object of spectacle – watched, mocked, admired – to develop his own subjectivity. “Clearing my throat, I spoke the word ‘I’ for the first time: ‘I am Knut, in case you don’t know.’” Tensions arise when, like his predecessors, he discovers that his captors have appropriated his likeness and identity, this time in the form of Knut-themed merchandise. “I lost my appetite,” he says, “when I saw a caricature in which my body was drawn in the shape of a euro sign.”

All bodies are narrative documents, from the history behind scars to the ways in which trauma is embodied in stooped shoulders or balled fists. Memoirs of a Polar Bear isn’t concerned with veracity – one doesn’t finish the book understanding exactly what it means to be a polar bear – as it is with the ways in which these animal bodies, like people, contain and express stories, and how sharing those stories is as much project of physical agency as it is about finding the right words to tell them.

