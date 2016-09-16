Hwa-byung, or “anger disease,” hadn’t gained much recognition outside of Korea until its inclusion as a culture-bound diagnosis in the DSM-IV. Its symptoms range from depression and insomnia to hateful thoughts, and while sufferers can experience violent outbursts, the syndrome typically manifests somatically in response to an accumulation of suppressed rage. Hwa-byung is a cousin to han, another culturally specific condition best, albeit inadequately, described as a kind of melancholy; both are linked to a shared sense of unresolved injustice resulting, according to some theories, from a tension in Korean society between historical persecution and current social strictures.

The Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance Trilogy presents a grotesque externalization of hwa-byung and han. The cartoonishly violent films all feature wronged heroes enacting gruesome, cathartic revenge, which, for afflicted viewers, might afford either vicarious resolution or torturous envy. National pathologies aside, there’s nothing uniquely Korean about the structure of these stories, which they share with pretty much every spaghetti western, samurai epic and Liam Neeson movie. One would never recommend the films of Park Chan-wook for their nuance and subtlety.

Less blunt a treatment of hwa-byung is Han Kang’s The Vegetarian, which won the 2016 Man Booker International Prize. The novel, which follows the harrowing repercussions of a housewife’s decision to stop eating meat, can be read as one woman’s attempt at bodily reclamation under patriarchy, but Yeong-hye isn’t the only character in the book struggling with social repression. Her sister, who has “absorbed all her suffering inside her, deep into the marrow of her bones,” “would all of a sudden find herself wanting to stab herself in the eyes with her chopsticks,” while her brother-in-law, an artist, senses, “like a cough that tickles the back of the throat, […] a long-suppressed yell threatening to burst out from deep inside of him;” his fantasies, too, are of self-harm: “He wanted to pummel his cheeks until the blood showed through beneath his black beard.”

This same artist lived through the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, and a friend remarks that his politically engaged practice seems to be atonement for survival. Known in South Korea as “5.18,” the human catastrophe of those nine days in May began with a bloodbath when General Chun Doo-hwan’s security forces viciously curtailed a student- and union-led protest. (Estimated casualties range from 150 to 600 people, depending how official you like your stats.) What functions as a contextual aside in The Vegetarian turns central to Han Kang’s Human Acts, which opens with immediate horror: While a memorial service proceeds on the lawn of the municipal gymnasium, dozens of corpses in various states of decomposition await identification inside.

From these brutal beginnings, the novel shifts through various chronologies and perspectives related to the massacre, returning sporadically to the story of Dong-ho, a young volunteer at the ersatz morgue and an eventual target of the military crackdown. Hopping around a timeline of more than 30 years, Han details the traumatic effects and legacy of 5.18 on an array of characters, from academics and political prisoners to lingering teenage spirits. Chapters alternate, somewhat arbitrarily, between first-, second- and third-person narrators: “‘Looks like rain,’ you mutter to yourself,” the novel begins, aligning readers with Dong-ho, though four chapters later that “you” refers to a different character altogether. Another chapter, meanwhile, adopts a contrived structure that serves niftily to organize the narrative material, but feels disingenuous to how people actually move through the pain of victimization: “Now begins the process of forgetting the seven slaps. One per day, then it’ll be over and done within the week.” Which is to say that the book is vivid and troubling, but, like the boom mike dipping into the frame, these technical glitches compromise its poignancy.

While in many ways Human Acts is a departure from the domestic and psychological intimacy of The Vegetarian, a number of its themes and strategies remain. Again the narration adopts multiple viewpoints, again the central conflict embodies the trauma of larger offences, again characters struggle for personal agency amid hegemonic power; both novels also explore the relationship between protest and pacifism. One major difference, this time, is that the violence has already (and actually) happened, so the tools of fiction – subjectivity, storytelling – become a means to rescue personal experience from the grand narratives of history. The whole thing concludes with an epilogue, “The Writer, 2013,” which explains the preceding 200 pages as a kind of open letter of reconciliation.

It’s a different kind of redemption, obviously, than the virtuous slaughters that dominate the films of Park Chan-wook. If Han Kang bears ideological similarities to any living filmmaker, it might be Yorgos Lanthimos, director of, most recently, The Lobster. Both artists are similarly interested in the violence that arises when power is challenged, as well as the routine, insidious abuses suffered by the powerless in systems of oppression. Tonally, their work shares a muted detachment, which accentuates each episode of terror: The simple act of one character striking another, for example, explodes with all the repressed rage of not just one, particular society, but any experience of injustice, regardless of cultural affiliation.

