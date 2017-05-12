Cory Doctorow’s novels include Down and Out in the Magic Kingdom, Little Brother, Makers and Homeland. Doctorow, who was raised in Toronto and currently lives in Los Angeles, is also the co-editor of Boing Boing. His new novel, Walkaway, was recently published by Tor.

Why did you write your new book?

Walkaway is a novel about the essential goodness and trustworthiness of people, especially in times of crisis – and about the wicked libel on the human condition that says that social breakdown is the inevitable result of crisis, and that therefore the great and the good must pen us all in when disaster strikes. Lazy storytelling tells us that disasters always become catastrophic because our neighbours are one power outage away from breaking down our doors and eating us. Common sense tells us that running for the hills won’t rebuild civilization. Disaster – crazed neighbouring nations, mutating microbes, rising seas – is inevitable. Catastrophe is preventable – if we work together.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Write every day. Things you do every day become habits and habits are things you get for free. Write on days when the words are terrible and write on days when the words are great. Pick a daily target and stop when you hit it, midsentence, even (especially) if you’re on a roll. That way you can easily start writing tomorrow. A page a day is a book a year. It’s all well and good to hope for lightning strikes, but if you want the light switch to work when you flip it, you need to build a power plant.

What’s a book every 10-year-old should read?

Daniel Pinkwater’s The Education of Robert Nifkin, a gonzo middle-grades book about an alternative school where kids run wild and do whatever they want. I went to schools such as this, public schools funded by the Toronto and North York School Boards and I think they made me who I am. Pinkwater is at his most hilarious when he’s eviscerating authority figures: quite a combination.

Which book got you through the darkest period of your life?

Kim Stanley Robinson’s Pacific Edge: the most optimistic novel I know. It’s a book where the problems are dramatic as hell, but they’re the kinds of problems you get when everyone agrees that co-operation, not dog-eat-dog, is the only way to succeed. Robinson is a gorgeous and lush pastoral writer, and his remediated, utopian Orange County is a gorgeous and wonderful place.

What’s more important: the beginning of a book or the end?

The beginning. People won’t read the rest if the beginning stinks. A bad ending might leave a rotten taste in your mouth, but a bad beginning is a deal-breaker.

