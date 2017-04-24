Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A guide to spotting ‘fake news’ by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin has won the $30,000 National Business Book Award. (Peter Prato/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lauren La Rose

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

A guide to spotting fake news by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin has won the $30,000 National Business Book Award.

“A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age” (Allen Lane Canada) was awarded the top prize at a ceremony in Toronto today.

The National Business Book Award is co-sponsored by PwC Canada and BMO Financial Group.

The prize is handed out annually to the most outstanding Canadian business-related book of the previous year.

CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge is chair of this year’s jury, which also included Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.

Last year’s winners were Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff for “Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of Blackberry.”

