The finalists for the Arthur Ellis Awards, which honour the best in Canadian crime writing, were announced on Friday.

Globe and Mail reporter Joe Friesen, author of The Ballad of Danny Wolfe: Life of a Modern Outlaw, is among the nominees for Best Non-Fiction Book. The other finalists are Jeremy Grimaldi for A Daughter’s Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story; Debra Komar for Black River Road: An Unthinkable Crime, an Unlikely Suspect, and the Question of Character; Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon for Shadow of Doubt: The Trial of Dennis Oland; and Christie Blatchford for Life Sentence: Stories from Four Decades of Court Reporting – or, How I Fell Out of Love with the Canadian Justice System (Especially Judges), which was also recently nominated for the Writers’ Trust Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

In the category of Best Novel, the nominees are Kelley Armstrong for City of the Lost; Michael Helm for After James; Maureen Jennings for Dead Ground in Between; Janet Kellough for Wishful Seeing; and Donna Morrissey for The Fortunate Brother.

The finalists for Best First Novel are Ryan Aldred for Rum Luck; R.M. Greenaway for Cold Girl; Mark Lisac for Where the Bodies Lie; Amy Stuart for Still Mine; and Elle Wild for Strange Things Done.

The nominees for Best Juvenile/YA Book are Gordon Korman for Masterminds: Criminal Destiny; Norah McClintock for Trial by Fire; John Moss for The Girl in a Coma; Caroline Pignat for Shooter; and Eva Wiseman for Another Me.

Other categories include Best Novella, Best Short Story, Best Book in French and the Unhanged Arthur for Best Unpublished First Crime Novel.

The recipient of the Derrick Murdoch Award, named after the former Globe and Mail crime books reviewer, and which celebrates those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the genre, was also announced. This year’s winner is Christina Jennings, the chairman and CEO of Shaftesbury Films, which produces the television series Murdoch Mysteries.

The winners of the Arthur Ellis Awards, which are administered by Crime Writers of Canada, will be announced May 25.

Report Typo/Error