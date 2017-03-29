The finalists for this year’s National Business Book Award, which range from a study of misinformation in the modern age to a leadership guide from a former president of Home Depot, were announced Tuesday.

The four shortlisted books are Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy, by Charles Bronfman with Howard Green; A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age, by Daniel J. Levitin; Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World, by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott; and Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life, by Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton.

The winner of the $30,000 prize, which recognizes the best in business writing, will be announced on April 24.

This year’s jury is chaired by the CBC’s Peter Mansbridge and includes former journalist Deirdre McMurdy, Hydro One chair David Denison, author and publisher Anna Porter and Senator Pamela Wallin.

Last year’s prize went to Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff for Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry. Previous winners include Ian Brown, Naomi Klein, Thomas Homer-Dixon and Chrystia Freeland.

Report Typo/Error