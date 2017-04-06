The League of Canadian Poets announced the finalists for four literary awards on Thursday.

The nominees for the Gerald Lampert Memorial Award, which celebrates the best debut book of poetry published the previous year, are Assdeep in Wonder by Christopher Gudgeon; The Back Channels by Jennifer Houle; Players by John Nyman; This Being by Ingrid Ruthig; The Unlit Path Behind the House by Margo Wheaton; and Songs of Exile by Banoo Zan.

The finalists for the Pat Lowther Memorial Award, for the best book of poetry published by a Canadian woman, are 100 Days by Juliane Okot Bitek; Float by Anne Carson; Lady Crawford by Julie Cameron Gray; Let the Empire Down by Alexandra Oliver; Heaven’s Thieves by Sue Sinclair; and The Description of the World by Johanna Skibsrud.

The short list for Raymond Souster Award, which recognizes the best book of poetry by a member of the League of Canadian Poets, features Disturbing the Buddha by Barry Dempster; silent sister: the mastectomy poems by Beth Everest; Serpentine Loop by Elee Kraljii Gardiner; Burning in this Midnight Dream by Louise Bernice Halfe; The Waking Comes Late by Steven Heighton; and Après Satie – For Two and Four Hands by Dean Steadman.

Finally, the finalists for the Sheri-D Wilson Golden Beret Award for Spoken Word, which is presented in conjunction with the Calgary Spoken Word Society, and which honours “a Canadian artist who has made a substantial contribution to the development” of the form, are Clifton Joseph, Dwayne Morgan and d'bi.young anitafrika.

The winners, each of whom receive $1,000, will be announced on June 10.

– Mark Medley

