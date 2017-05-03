The finalists for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour, which celebrates the best comedic book published in Canada each year, were announced on Wednesday.

The nominees are Drew Hayden Taylor for his short fiction collection Take Us to Your Chief and Other Stories; Amy Jones for her novel We’re All In This Together; and Gary Barwin for his novel Yiddish for Pirates, which was also a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The winner of the prize, who receives $15,000, will be announced at a gala dinner in Orillia, Ont., on June 10.

This year marks the prize’s 70th anniversary, making it one of the oldest literary awards in Canada. It was founded and named in honour of the renowned Canadian humorist and author of Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town.

Recent winners of the Leacock Medal include Patrick deWitt, Trevor Cole, Terry Fallis and Susan Juby, who won last year’s prize for her novel Republic of Dirt.

