Long-time Globe and Mail journalist Sandra Martin has won the British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction. Ms. Martin won the prestigious $40,000 award for A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices.

The deeply researched book charts the right-to-die movement in Canada and internationally. It includes stories of people Ms. Martin encounters as they deal with the inevitable, beginning with a family friend she calls Eleanor, now ailing in a Prince Edward Island nursing home. The former airline executive wishes for “something quick and painless” – a response which shocks the journalist.

“Death today is far too often like sex was for the Victorians: a taboo topic,” Ms. Martin writes in that opening chapter, Death: The Final Dilemma. “We know it occurs and may even find a prurient pleasure in hearing gruesome details, but most of us don’t want to talk about the prospect of our own deaths, and certainly not in public.”

The jury applauded the book, saying it “will make an enormous contribution to our ongoing, often contentious public debate on the issue.

“Her careful and thorough research provides historical context, legislative precedents, the effect of medical technology and philosophical and religious insights,” the jury statement continues. “What truly distinguishes this book is the reportage on individuals and families who have fought to arrange for a better death, sometimes successfully, sometimes not. These first-hand experiences are the beating heart of a timely and powerful examination.”

Ms. Martin, who was born in Montreal and lives in Toronto, joined The Globe in 1998. Over the years, one of her many responsibilities included writing obituaries.

“People laughed and called me the grim reaper or the angel of death when I started writing obituaries but I loved trying to condense an entire life onto a newspaper page and learning new subject areas from politics to science,” Ms. Martin writes on her website.

Now as a regular Globe freelance contributor, she writes features and her column The Long Goodbye.

The BC National Award jury was made up of Vancouver Writers Fest artistic director Hal Wake; Echo Storytelling Agency editorial director John Burns; and Jan Walter, editor, publishing executive and bookseller.

Other finalists for the award, who receive $5,000 each, were Taras Grescoe for Shanghai Grand: Forbidden Love and International Intrigue on the Eve of the Second World War; Robert Moor for On Trails: An Exploration; and Alexandra Shimo for Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve.

Past winners of the prize, which is presented by the BC Achievement Foundation, include Globe and Mail journalist Ian Brown for The Boy in the Moon: A Father’s Search for His Disabled Son, John Vaillant for The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival; and Rosemary Sullivan for Stalin’s Daughter: The Extraordinary and Tumultuous Life of Svetlana Alliluyeva.

