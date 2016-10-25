For Madeleine Thien, who is in the middle of one of the most serendipitous months a Canadian author has ever enjoyed, it was not finding out she was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize, nor learning she was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, that was the most meaningful moment of her awards-laden fall. Instead, it was discovering, in early October, that she’d been nominated for the Governor-General’s Literary Award.

“The G-G is the prize that’s closest to my heart,” she said. “Because of its age. Because of the way it’s shaped our thinking about Canadian literature – about what we read, how we read, how we imagine ourselves. So to be included on that short list was a huge deal for me. It’s the short list that made me cry instantly.”

On Tuesday, it was announced Thien, a 42-year-old Montreal writer, has been awarded this year’s English-language fiction prize for her breakout novel Do Not Say We Have Nothing. The prize, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, counts many of the giants of CanLit among its previous winners: Hugh MacLennan, Gabrielle Roy, Margaret Laurence, Alice Munro, Mordecai Richler, Robertson Davies, Timothy Findley, Margaret Atwood, Mavis Gallant, Rohinton Mistry, Michael Ondaatje.

“I’m so overwhelmed by it,” said Thien on the phone from Vancouver, where she was attending the Vancouver Writers Fest, on Friday. (Winners of the Governor-General’s Award are notified in advance.) She described the fall, during which time she also earned a nomination for the Quebec Writers’ Federation’s Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction, as a “once in a lifetime experience.”

“My instinct is just to try and enjoy every moment, just because one may never be shortlisted for the Booker, or the Giller, or the G-G ever again,” said Thien. “I’m trying to take each day as it comes. Actually, mostly what I feel is stunningly grateful.”

Her novel, about the legacy of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, was described by the jury as “an elegant, nuanced and perfectly realized novel that, fugue-like, presents the lives of individuals, collectives, and generations caught in the complexities of history.”

It was one of 14 books, in English and French, to receive a prize; the winners, who each receive $25,000, will be celebrated at Rideau Hall on Nov. 30.

Other winners include Bill Waiser, who won the English-language non-fiction prize for A World We Have Lost: Saskatchewan Before 1905, and Steven Heighton, the novelist, short-story writer and poet, who received his first-ever G-G for his poetry collection The Waking Comes Late, which the jury praised as “smart, moving, inventive [and] original.”

The two prizes for young people’s literature went to Martine Leavitt for her novel Calvin, about a boy with schizophrenia, and Jon-Erik Lappano and Kellen Hatanaka for their picture book Tokyo Digs a Garden.

Colleen Murphy won her second Governor-General’s Literary Award for Drama for Pig Girl, which the jury called “a masterfully structured examination of humanity without our most inhumane moments,” while Lazer Lederhendler won the French-to-English translation prize for his work on Catherine Leroux’s novel The Party Wall, which is also a finalist for the Giller Prize.

“2016 is an excellent vintage for the GG Awards – full-bodied, nuanced, and sure to satisfy the palates of a discerning public eager to discover new and meaningful worlds,” said Simon Brault, the Canada Council’s director and CEO, in a statement. “Once again, we have the privilege of celebrating the power of literature to question who we are and what we aspire to be. Our thanks to the authors and to the publishers who have accompanied them in their creative process and brought their works to life.”

The winner of the Booker Prize will be announced on Tuesday, while the Giller Prize will be awarded in November.

