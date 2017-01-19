An honour has come to Margaret Atwood, the celebrated author who earlier this week was named by the U.S. National Book Critics Circle as the recipient of its Ivan Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement. Atwood will receive the prize at a ceremony in New York on March 16. Of course, any laurels of Atwood’s are not rested upon. Recently, a preview of the second installment of her Angel Catbird was released by Dark Horse Comics. The best-selling series (written by Atwood, with illustrator Johnnie Christmas and colourist Tamra Bonvillain) involves a part-bird/part-cat superhero and a rat-pack villain. The outspoken author, who knows from claws and talons, made news in the beginning of the year with a public letter that warned the United States against “dictators of any kind” who would suppress writers and journalists.Report Typo/Error
