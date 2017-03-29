Broadcaster and journalist Sandra Martin is in the running for another big literary prize for her non-fiction book on assisted death.

Martin’s “A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices” (HarperCollins) made the short list for the $10,000 John W. Dafoe Book Prize on Wednesday.

In January, it won the $40,000 British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

Other finalists for the Dafoe Book Prize include Robert Wright for “Trudeaumania: The Rise to Power of Pierre Elliott Trudeau” (HarperCollins).

John Boyko made the cut for “Cold Fire: Kennedy’s Northern Front” (Knopf Canada) and Asa McKercher is a finalist with “Camelot and Canada: Canadian-American Relations in the Kennedy Era” (Oxford University Press).

The short list is rounded out by Adam Lajeunesse for “Lock, Stock, and Icebergs: A History of Canada’s Arctic Maritime Sovereignty” (University of British Columbia Press).

The winner will be named later in the spring and get the award at a dinner in May.

The prize is named after a prominent Canadian editor and honours non-fiction titles concerning Canada.

