Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Saskatchewan’s Cassi Smith wins $10,000 RBC Taylor Emerging Writer Award Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Saskatchewan-born Cassi Smith is the newest recipient of the $10,000 RBC Taylor Emerging Writer Award.

Smith was selected for the honour by bestselling Estevan, Sask.-born author Ross King who was awarded the $25,000 RBC Taylor Prize last month.

King received the non-fiction award for “Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies,” his biography on the famed French impressionist painter.

The RBC Taylor Emerging Writer Award was created to recognize and assist a Canadian published author who is working on a significant writing project which is preferably – but not limited to – the literary non-fiction genre.

In addition to the cash prize, Smith will receive mentorship from King with the goal of progressing towards creating the first draft of her work.

Smith is currently working towards a masters of fine arts in writing at the University of Saskatchewan where she graduated in 2013 with a double major in political studies and English.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ross King on what inspired his prize-winning Monet biography (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular