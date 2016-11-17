Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brad Wheeler

With his book The Work of the Dead, Thomas W. Laqueur is just killing it of late. His ambitious rumination on mortal remains had already won this year’s George L. Mosse Prize and the PROSE Award in European & World History too, and now it has captured McGill University’s august Cundill Prize, an international award for non-fiction that comes with a $75,000 (U.S.) cheque.

The American author’s tome on tombs beat out other short-listed works The Invention of Science, by David Wootton and The Invention of Nature, by Andrea Wulf. The finalists were selected from 182 submissions received from publishers worldwide.

