Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
André Alexis is nominated for a Trillium Book Award for The Hidden Keys. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
André Alexis is nominated for a Trillium Book Award for The Hidden Keys. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trillium Book Award finalists announced Add to ...

Mark Medley

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The finalists for Ontario’s highest literary achievement, the Trillium Book Award, were announced on Tuesday.

André Alexis, a previous winner of the prize, is nominated for the English-language Trillium Book Award for The Hidden Keys, about a Toronto thief hired by an aging heroin addict to steal various items from her siblings, while Melanie Mah’s coming-of-age tale, The Sweetest One, about a teenage girl who is convinced she’ll die if she leaves her hometown, is the other novel nominated for the $20,000 prize.

The finalists also include a book of poetry (Susan Holbrook’s Throaty Wipes), two short-story collections (Danila Botha’s For All The Men (and Some of the Women) I’ve Known and Leesa Dean’s Waiting for the Cyclone) and a work of non-fiction: Brown: What Being Brown in the World Today Means (to Everyone) by Kamal Al-Solaylee.

The finalists for the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for Poetry are Laurie D. Graham for Settler Education; Meaghan Strimas for Yes or Nope; and Dane Swan for A Mingus Lullaby.

The finalists for two French-language prizes were also revealed: The nominees for the $20,000 Prix Trillium are Jean Boisjoli for La mesure du temps; Louis L’Allier for Nikolaos, le copiste; Éric Mathieu for Les suicidés d’Eau-Claire; Paul-François Sylvestre for Cinquante ans de « p’tits bonheurs » au Théâtre français de Toronto; and Michèle Vinet for L’enfant-feu.

Finally, the nominees for the $10,000 Trillium Book Award for Children’s Literature are Pierre-Luc Bélanger for Ski, blanche et avalanche; Gilles Dubois for Nanuktalva; and Daniel Marchildon for Zazette, la chatte des Ouendats.

The winners will be announced on June 20.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Mark Medley on Twitter: @itsmarkmedley

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Drawing With: Meet Miss Moon, a governess in charge of 67 dogs (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular